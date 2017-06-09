Usain Bolt has cautioned Canadian young gun Andre De Grasse to temper his expectations of dethroning him at the world championships in London in August.

The 30-year-old Jamaican will run his final race on home soil at the Racers Grand Prix this weekend before hanging up his spikes after the London meet.

De Grasse, who chased Bolt home for silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m at the Rio Olympics last year, is widely tipped to be one of the athletes bidding to fill the void after the sprint king's retirement.

"Over the years I've always tried to be diplomatic about how I answered a lot questions, but what bothers me the most when athletes are coming up through the ranks and they get to a certain level, they always want to beat me, I don't know why?" Bolt said.