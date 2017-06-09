A surprise hung parliament, misfiring high fives and candidates in costume - Britain's general election night had it all.

Here are a selection of the quirky moments that captured the attention of the British public.

As news the result spread, Twitter were quick to react to Theresa May's Conservative Party losing its parliamentary majority, with a Tweets-per-minute spike of 12,633 greeting the exit poll just after 10 pm (local time).

May's most retweeted message of the campaign was a post from May 20 (@theresa_may) in which the prime minister warned: "If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe".

It was retweeted over 21,000 times.

Her gamble to call the snap election was mocked by many users, including former England soccer player Gary Lineker (@garyLineker) who posted: "I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season." The post was retweeted more than 29,000 times.

The surge in the vote for Corbyn's Labour party was attributed to a surge in turnout among voters aged 18-24, according to polling by Sky News.

Video clips of young people, including students at the London School of Economics, celebrating news of a hung parliament were shared widely on social media on Friday.

The PM recently revealed that the naughtiest thing she has ever done was "running through fields of wheat" as a child which made the farmers angry.

As the election results arrived, the revelation was picked up by social media.