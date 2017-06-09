WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan and India join SCO security bloc
Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping formally signed off on the duo's accession at the annual summit in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.
Pakistan and India join SCO security bloc
Pakistan and India joined the bloc despite tensions bubbling over disputed Kashmir. / Anadolu Agency
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

Pakistan and India on Friday formally joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security bloc spearheaded by China and Russia, despite tensions bubbling over disputed Kashmir.

Leaders of the bloc — including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping — formally signed off on the sub-continent duo's accession at the annual SCO summit in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi reportedly shook hands and exchanged greetings late on Thursday at the opening of the SCO meeting, although New Delhi said that no formal bilateral meeting between the two nuclear rivals was planned.

Modi, Sharif hail landmark moment

Modi on Friday hailed India's accession as a "landmark moment in the journey of the SCO" and pledged India would play a "constructive and active role" in the organisation that also includes ex-Soviet states Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Sharif thanked the founding members for their "staunch support" for his country's entry into the organisation, which he hailed as "an anchor of stability in the region."

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in its entirety. Anti-India sentiments run deep in India-administered Kashmir where the majority of population want independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan.

RECOMMENDED

India regularly accuses Pakistan of arming rebels, while Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

But both Moscow and Beijing expressed optimism that the two neighbours' entry into the SCO could strengthen prospects for peace across the region.

Managing competing interests

Founded in 1996, the SCO is viewed as a vehicle for managing competing Chinese and Russia political, economic and military interests in the strategic region.

China is championing ambitious infrastructure projects, including land and sea links touted as a revival of the ancient Silk Road trade route.

Russia, in turn, has focused on broadening its Eurasian Economic Union integration project involving former Soviet allies.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions