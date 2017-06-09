Doha on Friday dismissed allegations of support for terrorism after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar this week, blacklisted as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to the Gulf state.

The announcement by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain increases pressure on Qatar over allegations that it interferes in the affairs of its neighbours by supporting and financing what its critics allege are terrorist groups.

"The recent joint statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a 'terror finance watch list' once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact," the Qatari government said in a statement.

"Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than many of the signatories of the joint statement – a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors."

Qatar said it led the region in attacking what it called the roots of terrorism, giving young people hope through jobs, educating hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and funding community programmes to challenge extremist agendas.

The four Arab countries named in a statement 59 people, including Muslim Brotherhood-linked cleric Yousef al Qaradawi, and 12 entities, among them Qatari-funded charities Qatar Charity and Eid Charity.

Bahrain on Thursday followed the UAE in announcing that expressing sympathy for Qatar over the sanctions was an offence punishable by jail.

Earlier this week, the Arab countries closed air, sea and land links with Qatar, barred the emirate's planes from their airspace and ordered Qatari citizens out within 14 days.

The small Gulf Arab state is a critical global supplier of gas. It also hosts the Al Udeid military base, the largest US air base in the Middle East. Home to some 10,000 troops, it is central to the US-led fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

US President Donald Trump initially backed the measures against Qatar. But on Wednesday, he called Qatar's Sheik Tamim with an offer "to help the parties resolve their differences."

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said Qatar's ruling emir will not leave the country while it is "in blockade," effectively meaning he cannot take up Trump's offer of mediation, following the president's change of mind.

Kuwait – which unlike most of its fellow Gulf Cooperation Council members has not cut off ties with Qatar – has been leading efforts to address the crisis.

Its emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah held talks on Wednesday with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Tamim, following talks with senior UAE officials and Saudi King Salman.

Qatar defiant

The Qatari foreign minister said Doha had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic and transport ties, but insisted the matter be solved peacefully.

"We have been isolated because we are successful and progressive. We are a platform for peace," he told reporters in Doha.

"We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy," he said, warning that the dispute threatened the stability of the region.

"We're not worried about a food shortage, we're fine. We can live forever like this, we are well prepared," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said Iran was ready to help with securing food supplies in the emirate, an investment powerhouse and supplier of natural gas to world markets but tiny and reliant on imports.