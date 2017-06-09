Major losses for the Scottish National Party in Britain's general election could force First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to rethink her plans for independence and her strategy on Brexit, observers said Friday.

Last year's vote for Britain to leave the European Union had fuelled separatists' ambitions to take Scotland out of the 300-year-old British union but the latest poll could serve to dash them again.

"Indyref2 is dead, that's what we have seen tonight," Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said, using the separatist slogan.

Davidson led her party to its best result in Scotland for three decades, in contrast to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's dismal showing elsewhere in the UK..

TRT World's Francis Collings has more from Edinburgh.