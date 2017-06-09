A polio outbreak has been confirmed in an area of Syria partly held by Daesh, the first re-emergence of the virus in Syria since 2014, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

The virus was confirmed in the stool of two people who showed sign of paralyses, and also of a healthy child.

The discovery is a fresh blow for hopes of eradicating the disease globally – a goal that was set for the year 2000 when the eradication initiative was launched in 1988, but which has been repeatedly pushed back, with billions of dollars spent on trying to snuff out the last remaining pockets of disease.

Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It spreads rapidly among children. If transmission can be ended, it would be only the second human disease to be eradicated since smallpox was banished in 1980.

The original wild virus still circulates in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but vaccine-derived polio can resurface in war zones and areas with poor health coverage, since the excrement of people who have been vaccinated may infect those who have not.

Nigeria, Laos and Congo have also seen vaccine-derived polio cases in the past three years.