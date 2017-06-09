Maute militants holed up in the southern Philippine city of Marawi have been reduced to a "small resistance" after troops crippled their logistics. Some fighters have fled from the battle, military officials said on Thursday.

"In a few more days it could be over," armed forces Chief of Staff General Eduaro Año told ANC television on the seventeenth day of the siege.

The offensive to take back the city from pro-Daesh Maute militants has been going on for more than two weeks.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 170,000 have been forced from their homes.

The battle for Marawi City has raised concerns that Daesh, which is on the back foot in Syria and Iraq, is building a regional base on the Philippine island of Mindanao, further posing a threat to neighbouring Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Officials said that among the several hundred militants who seized the town on May 23, there were about 40 foreigners from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Russia's restive Chechnya region.