Thiem had reached the semifinal without dropping a set and had trounced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, but after starting brightly in the early evening sunshine his challenge disappeared into the encroaching shadows.

Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final -- surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012.

Waiting for him will be Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka who outlasted world number one Andy Murray in an epic five-setter.