Britain was plunged into political turmoil on Friday after Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a snap election just days before negotiations on leaving the EU were set to kick off.

Here is a roundup of the reaction to the shock election result:

Czech Republic

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday Britain should form a new government quickly, as months have already been lost in its divorce talks with the European Union.

"I only hope that it will not take too long [to form a government] because we have already lost several months from the time that Britain officially announced Brexit in March," Sobotka told Czech Television.

"But now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit."

European Union

EU President Donald Tusk urged Britain on Friday not to delay Brexit talks after elections produced a hung parliament, warning that time was running out to reach a divorce deal.

"We don't know when Brexit talks start. We know when they must end. Do your best to avoid a 'no deal' as result of 'no negotiations'," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier indicated the remaining 27 members were prepared to be flexible on when the process begins.

"Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal," the Frenchman said on Twitter.

France