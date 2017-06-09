Pittsburgh Penguins thrashed Nashville Predators 6-0 in Pittsburgh on Thursday in a dominant Game Five victory that wrestled back control of the Stanley Cup Final series.

After two straight losses in Nashville, Pittsburgh blazed three goals past Predators' goaltender Pekka Rinne during the first period and another three in the second past replacement Juuse Saros.

Six different Penguins found the net as the home team seized a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series, which shifts back to Nashville on Sunday.

The Penguins have the chance to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98.

Sidney Crosby had three assists while Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin got on the scoreboard in the opening period.

"I think we're just moving our feet," Crosby told reporters.

"When you're moving your feet and you're creating turnovers, you're quick to pucks – there's opportunities there.