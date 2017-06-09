POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Penguins seize control from Predators in Stanley Cup Final series
The Pittsburgh Penguins now hold a 3-2 advantage over the Nashville Predators in the best-of-seven series.
Penguins seize control from Predators in Stanley Cup Final series
The Penguins have the chance to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins thrashed Nashville Predators 6-0 in Pittsburgh on Thursday in a dominant Game Five victory that wrestled back control of the Stanley Cup Final series.

After two straight losses in Nashville, Pittsburgh blazed three goals past Predators' goaltender Pekka Rinne during the first period and another three in the second past replacement Juuse Saros.

Six different Penguins found the net as the home team seized a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series, which shifts back to Nashville on Sunday.

The Penguins have the chance to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98.

Sidney Crosby had three assists while Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin got on the scoreboard in the opening period.

"I think we're just moving our feet," Crosby told reporters.

"When you're moving your feet and you're creating turnovers, you're quick to pucks – there's opportunities there.

RECOMMENDED

"I think just like everybody. We did a good job of that and got rewarded for it."

The home side added three more in the second where Phil Kessel notched his first goal of the Finals, with Conor Sheary and Ron Hainsey adding to the Penguins' tally.

"I got lucky and got one," Kessel said. "You just keep shooting and hopefully one goes in. Whenever you are able to put a lot of points on the board it's a good night."

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray recovered from his tough time in Nashville to make 24 stops.

Rinne was lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots, while his replacement Saros surrendered three on 15 shots.

"You move forward here, you learn from it and we'll be a lot better in our home rink," said Predators forward James Neal.

"We have to be. We'll be fine."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions