Myanmar on Friday cremated ten of the 31 bodies pulled from the waters off its southern coast as the hunt for a military transport plane that went missing over the Andaman Sea with 122 people aboard stretched into a third day.

Families prayed for their dead ones whose bodies were recovered in the search for the missing Myanmar plane on Friday before a cremation ceremony in Dawei.

"What we found now is my granddaughter. Her father and mother's bodies are not found yet," said one of the mourners, Ma Myat Thaw May, his voice trembling as he spoke of the 7-month-old girl.

Scores of soldiers waited on standby to help if more bodies needed to be carried ashore in the fishing village of Sanlan, about 600 km (372 miles) from Myanmar's largest city, Yangon.

Twenty-three adults and eight children made up the tally of bodies searchers have pulled from the Andaman Sea since Wednesday, the military said on its official Facebook page.