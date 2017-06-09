At least 14 people, mostly civilians, were killed on Friday as soldiers clashed over food aid in drought-ravaged Somalia's southwestern city of Baidoa.

The fighting broke out at a distribution site after some soldiers tried to steal food sacks meant for refugees and other soldiers guarding the aid stopped them, said Colonel Isaq Hassan.

At least 20 people were injured. Some were in critical condition, a nurse at Baidoa's main hospital, Mohamed Ahmed, said.

Somalia is one of four countries singled out by the United Nations in a $4.4 billion aid appeal to avert catastrophic hunger and famine, along with Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.

The UN has said that together they make up the world's largest humanitarian disaster in more than 70 years.