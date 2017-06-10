Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election.

The ruling gives Temer, who was the running mate of impeached president Dilma Rousseff, some breathing room. However, it will not end a political crisis dogging the center-right leader, who is being investigated separately by federal prosecutors for corruption.

"We cannot be changing the president of the Republic all the time, even if the people want to," said the court's chief judge, Gilmar Mendes.

Mendes, who backed the impeachment of Rousseff, said the country should not expect the court to solve the current political crisis.

The acquittal will help Temer retain key coalition allies who will support his fiscal reform agenda approval in Congress. The austerity measures aim to bring a gaping budget deficit under control and restore investor confidence.

The electoral court, known as the TSE, voted 4-3 to acquit the Rousseff-Temer ticket, avoiding the annulment of their election and the removal of Temer from office, who took over from Rousseff last year in the midst of Brazil's worst recession.