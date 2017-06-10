WORLD
Puerto Rico's referendum to decide legal status and economic future
Sunday's non-binding referendum in Puerto Rico asks voters if they want to become the 51st state of the United States, to become fully independent, or to remain a self-governing US territory. But the ultimate decision will be made by the US Congress.
Photo shows a wall covered with campaign posters promoting Puerto Rico's statehood in San Juan, on June 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

Citizens of Puerto Rico are heading to the polls on Sunday to vote in a non-binding referendum, in which not only does the small island nation's legal status hangs in the balance but also its economic future.

They're being asked if they want to become the 51st state of the United States, to become fully independent, or to remain a self-governing US territory.

Regardless of their decision, it will be up to the US Congress to ultimately decide their fate.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
