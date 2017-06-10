Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia used bold strokes and an unbending will to come back and stun world number 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an enthralling French Open final Saturday for the first title of her career.

Ostapenko, ranked only 47th and just two days past her 20th birthday, became one of the most unlikely Grand Slam champions in tennis history.

She also denied Halep what would have been her first major championship and the No. 1 ranking.

Halep appeared on the way to a relative runaway, leading by a set and 3-0 in the second, then holding three break points for the chance to go ahead 4-0.

But Ostapenko would not go quietly, winning that game and the next three en route to forcing a third set.

And then, in the third, Ostapenko again summoned a veteran's resolve, taking the last five games after being down a break at 3-1.

She took advantage of a bit of luck, too, holding for a 5-3 lead when she hit a backhand that clipped the top of the net, popped way up in the air, then dropped over onto Halep's side.

Soon enough, Ostapenko was striking two more winners on the last two points to provide a fitting conclusion.

It was a match filled with wild momentum swings between two players displaying completely disparate styles: Ostapenko's grip-it-and-rip-it approach vs. Halep's more conservative keep-the-ball-in philosophy.