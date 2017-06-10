A car struck pedestrians around Amsterdam's main train station on Saturday, injuring eight people. There was "no indication whatsoever" it was an extremist attack, police said.

Six of the injured were hospitalised, with two of them in serious condition, police spokeswoman Marjolein Koek said.

TRT World spoke to Amsterdam-based journalist Kim Deen.

"There is no indication whatsoever that this is a terrorist attack," Koek added.

Amsterdam police said that apparently the driver had been unwell.