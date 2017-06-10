A suspected Saudi-led coalition air strike on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa has killed four members of the same family, medics and witnesses said on Friday.

They said the overnight air strike hit a house in the south of the city.

The four civilians, including two teenagers, died "in a strike by the coalition that targeted a civilian house behind the presidential palace in the south of the capital", a medical source said.

Witnesses said the building was totally destroyed and three neighbouring houses were damaged in the strike.

"We were at home when the air strike occurred and destroyed our neighbour's house," said Najad Ahmad.​