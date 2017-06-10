Turkish products are meeting the high demand for food items in stores across Qatar, which is facing an economic blockade from fellow Arab countries for the past six days.

Led by Saudi Arabia, several states in the Middle East and Africa have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar since Monday (June 5), accusing it of supporting "terrorism" - a charge Qatar rejects.

Saudi Arabia has also closed its land borders with Qatar, geographically isolating the tiny Gulf state.

After vowing its full support for the tiny Gulf nation, Ankara moved to send stockpiles of food and water supplies aboard cargo planes.

Qatari chain supermarkets announced on social media that daily food products from Turkey such as milk, yoghurt, and chicken were now being sold in stores.

"Everything is going fine in Qatar," said Suhail Awad, a Qatari shopper in capital Doha.

"We are now buying Turkish products," he said. "For the first time, my son will drink milk coming from Turkey."

The hashtag #TurkeywithQatar also trended on Twitter as Turkish food items arrived in the country.

The products are getting prominent placement on the shelves, "where Saudi Almarai products once stood," according to Doha News.

Qatar's dependence on imports