Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.

Australia, whose two previous games against New Zealand and Bangladesh were rained off, scored 277-9 from 50 overs -- with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid talking four wickets apiece -- and had reduced England to 35-3 in response.

But, after a brief rain break, Eoin Morgan (87) and Stokes (102 not out) dismantled the Australian attack, scoring freely in a partnership of 159 before Morgan was run out when closing in on his century.

But Stokes brought up his hundred with a cut through the covers, and he and Jos Buttler (29 not out) carried England home with the hosts comfortably ahead on Duckworth-Lewis.

England are joined in the semifinals by unfancied Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand in Group A on Friday.

Having been put in to bat, Australia set about building an imposing score.

After David Warner was dismissed for 21, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored freely to race past 100.