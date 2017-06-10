Saif al Islam, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been released after more than five years in detention.

The Abu Bakr al Sadiq Brigade, a militia of former rebels that controls the town of Zintan in western Libya, said it had freed Saif al Islam on Friday evening, "the 14th day of the month of Ramadan", under an amnesty law promulgated by the parliament based in the east.

"We have decided to liberate Saif al Islam Muammar Qaddafi. He is now free and has left the city of Zintan," a statement by the group said.

​The parliament in the city of Tobruk is part of one of three rival administrations in Libya, evidence of the chaos that has prevailed in the country since Muammar Gaddafi's ouster and death.

Saif al Islam was captured by the Abu Bakr al Sadiq Brigade fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gaddafi after more than 40 years in power. He was later killed.

The uprising later plunged the oil-rich North African nation into a civil war in which Saif al Islam led Gaddafi's loyalist forces against the rebels.