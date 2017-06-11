U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a letter on Saturday that he will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to address matters former FBI Director James Comey brought up this week in testimony to the same panel.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Sessions told Senator Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, that the intelligence committee is the "most appropriate" place to address matters that came up during Comey's hearing on Thursday.

The letter did not say whether Sessions planned to give public testimony or to appear before the panel behind closed doors.

"In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey's recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum," Sessions said in the letter.

Most appropriate

The committee "is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information," he added. The Senate panel is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.