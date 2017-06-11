FIFA president Gianni Infantino does not believe that the diplomatic crisis which has embroiled 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar will threaten its staging of the tournament.

The global football body on Sunday also confirmed that it had replaced a Qatari refereeing team who were due to officiate at a World Cup qualifying match involving the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

In an interview published in Swiss newspapers Le Matin Dimanche and Sonntagszeitung,Infantino said he expected the diplomatic situation to be back to normal by the time the tournament is played in five-and-a-half years' time.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut links with Qatar last Monday, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar rejects the allegations.

Asked if he believed that Qatar's hosting was in danger, Infantino replied, "No. In any case, I am not in the habit of speculating and I'm not going to this time either."

Infantino said that FIFA was watching the situation and was in regular contact with the Qatari authorities.

"The essential role of FIFA, as I understand it, is to deal with football and not to interfere in geopolitics," he said.