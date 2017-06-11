Ukrainians cheered on the first day of visa-free access to the European Union as thousands crossed the border on Sunday.

The move is symbolic for Kiev, where a pro-EU revolt in 2014 toppled the previous Russia-backed government and was followed by Moscow's annexation of the Crimea peninsula sparking a protracted ongoing conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"The visa-free regime for Ukraine has started! Glory to Europe! Glory to Ukraine!" Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko tweeted early on Sunday.

Only those with biometric passports can take advantage of the visa-free travel for the time being, for stays of up to 90 days every six months that don't include work.

"Waited so long"