A coalition led by the ruling centre-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is set to win Kosovo's snap parliamentary election on Sunday, according to exit polls.

The television station Kosova Klan published exit polls giving the PDK-led coalition 40 percent, the Vetevendosje (VV) party 30 percent, and a coalition led by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) 27 percent.

About 1.9 million Kosovars, nearly half a million of whom live abroad, were registered to vote in the third election since Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

The state election commission put the turnout at 41.5 percent, compared to 43 percent at the last election in 2014.

"Voters showed they trust our coalition," Ramush Haradinaj, the PDK-led coalition's candidate for prime minister, told a news conference. Haradinaj is a member of the small Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK).

"With this vote now, we are obliged to form the government, and we will do that."

The new government will have to tackle unemployment running at 30 percent and improve relations with Kosovo's neighbours, especially Serbia, a precondition for both countries to move forward in the European Union accession process.

The West sees the integration of the Western Balkan countries into the European Union as a way to stabilise a region still recovering from wars in the 1990s.

Europe's youngest population