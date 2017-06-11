Qatar has said citizens of states that have cut ties with the emirate will be allowed to stay in the country despite measures against its own nationals.

A statement carried on state media said Doha would "not take any measures against residents of Qatar who hold the nationalities of countries that severed diplomatic ties or lowered diplomatic representations with the state of Qatar, on the back of hostile and tendentious campaigns against the country".

It said Qatar was acting in "accordance with its firm beliefs and principles".

The decision will affect more than 11,000 people from the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain alone, according to official figures.

Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremism.

Baseless

Qatar has called the charge "baseless" and vowed not to compromise on its foreign policy.

Tensions have been high in the region after Qatar's neighbours imposed economic blockade on the tiny Gulf nation besides blacklisting some of its individuals and NGOs.