Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines city by the so-called Maute group.

It came a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government.

The seizure of Marawi on May 23 by hundreds of local and foreign fighters has alarmed Southeast Asian nations, which fear Daesh-linked Maute group is trying to establish a stronghold on Mindanao.

Duterte told a news conference in Cagayan de Oro City, about 100 km from the besieged Marawi, that he had "never approached America" for help.

When asked about US support to fight the Maute group in Marawi City on the island of Mindanao, Duterte said he was "not aware of that until they arrived."

But the Philippine military said on Saturday US forces were providing technical assistance without having "boots on the ground".

It confirms a statement from the US embassy in Manila which said the support had been requested by the government.

The Pentagon confirmed it was helping the Philippine military in Marawi.

It said in a statement on Saturday it was providing Philippine forces with security assistance and training in the areas of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

It said it had an additional 300 to 500 troops in the country to support regular training and activities, without giving further details.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said support included aerial surveillance and targeting, electronic eavesdropping, communications assistance, and training.

US special forces have joined the battle in the southern Philippine city of Marawi, after 13 Philippine marines were killed in the intense urban fighting, the Philippine military said on Saturday.

The Marines were killed while rescuing trapped civilians in the conflict-torn city, a Philippine army spokesperson said.

More than 200 people have been killed in the fighting in its third week, said the spokesperson.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury exclusively spoke to the chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Al Haj Murad Ebrahim for the latest.

As of Saturday, the number of security forces killed in the battle for Marawi stood at 58. The death toll for civilians was 20 and more than 100 had been killed overall.

At least 200 rebels are holed up in a corner of the city.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 civilians are trapped there, some being held as human shields, while others are hiding in their homes with no access to running water, electricity or food.