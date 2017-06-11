Several thousand demonstrators, including Pep Guardiola, the former captain and coach of the city's football club took the streets in Barcelona to support the Catalonia independence referendum.

The nationalist government of Catalonia on Friday set the referendum date as October 1st even though it has been ruled illegal by Spain's Constitutional Court.

Madrid said that it would block any attempt to hold a vote as soon as the referendum announcement was formally rubber-stamped by Catalan authorities.

Under Article 155 of Spain's constitution, Madrid has the power to intervene in the running of Catalonia's regional government, forcing it to drop the vote. This could involve sending in the police or suspending the regional government's authority to rule.

"We will vote, even if the Spanish state doesn't want it," Guardiola told the crowd in Catalan, Spanish and English.

"There is no other way; the only possible response is to vote," he added. As Puigdemont looked on, Guardiola also called for the international community's support against "the abuses of an authoritarian state".

While the city authorities estimated that 30,000 people attended the rally, a separatist source put the figure at 47,000.