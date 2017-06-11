Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing allegations of corruption against his family, a government minister said on Sunday.

Sharif and his children are accused of graft in an ongoing case which has gripped Pakistan after the Panama Papers leak last year linked the family to offshore businesses.

"Yes, the government has received a letter by the Joint Investigation Team in which he has been directed to appear before this committee and he will appear in front of them," information and broadcast minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told a local news channel.

The letter, circulated on social media, is signed by the head of the JIT and asks Sharif to "appear and associate with the JIT on Thursday, June 15".

It also asks the prime minister to "bring all relevant record".

Pakistan's Supreme Court in April ordered a joint investigation team of anti-corruption officials, along with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence, to probe the claims and issue a report within 60 days.