For the fifth time in as many decades, Puerto Ricans are going to the polls this Sunday to decide the island's territorial status.

They will cast ballots in a non-binding referendum to choose if they want to become the 51st US state, to become fully independent or remain a self-governing US territory.

If a majority chooses the latter, a second referendum would be held in October and will ask voters to choose between becoming independent or to remain as the Free Associated State of Puerto Rico – in other words retain the current status as a territory of the United States.