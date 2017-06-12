A massive rally was held in the streets of the Moroccan capital against corruption and official abuses on Sunday.

Protesters filled the Bab el Hed area and marched toward the parliament with support from the Justice and Spirituality Islamist Movement.

The march was organised in support of the recent demonstrations in the impoverished northern Rif and Al Hoceima region, which has been shaken by protests since the death of a fish vendor who was crushed in a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated.

"We came out to protest about the social reality in Morocco," said Lamia, a school teacher who came from the northern city of Tetouan to the Rabat rally. "We're here in solidarity with Al Hoceima, to demand dignity."

Protester Fatna Afid said: "We are here for dignity, equality, social justice."

While political unrest is rare in the North African kingdom, protests around the northern city of Al Hoceima and the Rif region since October have been the largest since 2011 regional uprisings, which in Morocco led the king to give up some of his powers. Tensions have risen recently due to the arrest of the protest movement's leader Nasser Zefzafi on charges of threatening national security.