Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries have severed relations with Qatar since June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban. Another point of departure is Qatar's ties with Iran, with whom it shares one of the world's biggest gas fields.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified". Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc isolates Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions, including shutting down their air space to Qataris and blocking import routes.

The dispute began in May when Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was reported to have made statements on the state news agency supporting Iran. Doha said the statements were fabricated and disseminated via a hack (Read more here). Al Jazeera on June 8 reported a massive cross-platform cyberattack.

Here are the latest developments in the crisis:

June 12, Monday

"Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic illegal"

The UN should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN.

Akbar al Baker criticised Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain for closing their airspace to Qatari flights.

He appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN agency which administers the Chicago convention that guarantees civil overflights.

"We have legal channels to object to this," he said. "ICAO, should heavily get involved, put their weight behind this to declare this an illegal act."

The UAE and Bahrain have signed the convention. Saudi Arabia is not a signatory

Qatar says diplomatic overtures unreturned

"We're ready to discuss any requests that are made, but we have not received any reply," Al Jazeera quoted Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani as saying.

"Diplomatic dialogue is the solution but it requires a foundation that is not yet available. We're focused on solving humanitarian problems resulting from the illegal blockade."

Qatari-Emirati couples to remain in UAE

A week after severing ties with Doha and giving Qataris 14 days to leave, Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reported the UAE will not deport Qataris who are married to Emirati nationals.

The move appears to be part of recent efforts to lessen the human toll of the cold war. On Sunday authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain said they were setting up hotlines to help families with Qatari members.

Qatar can defend economy and currency: finance minister

Qatar's finance minister Ali Sherif al Emadi told CNBC on Monday the countries which had imposed sanctions would lose money because of the damage to business in the region. "A lot of people think we're the only ones to lose in this ... If we're going to lose a dollar, they will lose a dollar also."

"Policy of domination"

Mutlaq al Qahtani, a senior counterterrorism adviser to Qatar's foreign minister, said the decision to sever ties would not prove successful.

"I think this is not about counterterrorism, it's not about terror financing, it is an orchestrated campaign against my country to pressure my country to change its active, independent foreign policy," he said.

June 11, Sunday

Bahrain orders freeze of Qatar-linked assets