Bomb blasts rocked Marawi City in the southern Philippines on Monday as the national flag was raised to mark Independence Day, almost three weeks after hundreds of Daesh-linked militants overran the town and hunkered down with civilians as human shields.

Rescue workers, soldiers and firemen sang the national anthem and listened to speeches as three OV-10 attack aircraft darted through the cloudy sky, taking turns to drop bombs on areas where fighters are still holed up.

"To our Muslim brothers there, we want to tell them to stop their meaningless fight because we are all Muslims," Vice Provincial Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr told the gathering.

Flag ceremonies are normally performed twice a week. This was the first in the mainly Muslim town since May 23, the first day of the siege, when the militants killed and abducted Christians, and torched a cathedral.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from the Philippines.

City under siege

Almost the entire population of about 200,000 fled from the lakeside town on the Philippines southernmost island of Mindanao, but beyond the checkpoints fencing it off, there are still some 500 to 1,000 civilians trapped or held hostage.

As of Saturday, the number of security forces killed in the battle for Marawi stood at 58. The death toll for civilians was 20 and more than 100 had been killed overall.

The seizure of Marawi by Maute and other fighters allied to Daesh, including some from the Middle East, has alarmed South-east Asian nations which fear the ultra-radical group – on a back foot in Iraq and Syria – is trying to set up a stronghold on Mindanao that could threaten their region.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he had not expected the battle for Marawi to be as serious as it has turned out. He added it had now emerged "that Baghdadi himself, the leader of Daesh, has specifically ordered terroristic activities here in the Philippines."

Duterte did not say how he knew that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi had given instructions for the attack on Marawi.