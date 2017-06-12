Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani on Monday told a news conference in France that he "still had no clue" why fellow Gulf states cut ties with Doha.

"It's not about Iran or Al Jazeera," Sheikh Mohammed told reporters in Paris after meeting his French counterpart.

"We have no clue about the real reasons."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar a week ago, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups and cosying up to regional rival Iran.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more from Doha.

Speaking during a tour of European capitals to gauge support among Doha's traditional allies, Sheikh Mohammed said there was "no proof" to accusations made against Qatar. He said his country was ready for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

"Whatever is related to the collective security of the Gulf countries, Qatar is ready to negotiate but we have the right to react to these accusations that we are interfering in their internal affairs.

"Our foreign policy is subject to the sovereignty of our country and is based on our own assessment and our own principles."

Kuwait warns against "undesirable consequences"

The foreign minister welcomed moves by Kuwait to act as a mediator in the dispute "with the help of friendly countries such as the United States."

On Monday, Kuwait's emir, who has led mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf's worst diplomatic row in years, cautioned that the dispute could lead to "undesirable consequences," in comments carried by state news agency KUNA.