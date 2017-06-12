The US refused on Monday to sign on to a Group of Seven pledge that calls the Paris climate accord the "irreversible" global tool to address climate change.

The G-7 environment ministers issued a final communique on Monday after their two-day meeting, the first since the US announced it was withdrawing from the Paris climate pact.

In a footnote to the communique, the US said it wouldn't join with the other six countries in reaffirming their Paris commitments, but said it was taking action on its own to reduce its carbon footprint.

"The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment," the footnote read.

As a result, the US said it would not join those sections of the communique on climate and multilateral development banks.

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, had attended the first few hours of the summit on Sunday, but then left to attend a Cabinet meeting in Washington.