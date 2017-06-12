A Yazidi woman held as a slave by Daesh returned to her home in Iraq for the first time since she was captured three years ago, tearfully pleading for international help to free other Yazidi women still captive.

Nadia Murad, 24, was one of about 7,000 women and girls captured in northwest Iraq in August 2014 by Daesh.

She was abducted from Kocho near Sinjar, an area home to about 400,000 Yazidis, and held by Daesh in Mosul where she was repeatedly tortured and raped. She escaped three months later, reaching a refugee camp, then making her way to Germany.

Murad has taken to the world stage to appeal for support for the Yazidi minority, in the United Nations Security Council in 2015 and to all governments globally, earning her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination and UN Goodwill Ambassador role.