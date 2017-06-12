WORLD
2 MIN READ
Newly converted Muslims in Britain break fast at mosques
The long hours without food and water can be a challenge for the converts fasting for the first time in Ramadan, but the holy month provides a chance for them to engage more with the Muslim community.
Newly converted Muslims in Britain break fast at mosques
A volunteer serves up plates of food for iftar in London on June 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 12, 2017

Every year, thousands of people convert to Islam in Britain.

The holy month of Ramadan can prove to be a challenge for converts as they are abstaining from food and drink for up to 16 hours from dawn until dusk for the first time.

However, Ramadan is by nature a very social month for Muslims, with families attending mosque services together, or inviting friends over to break the fast during Iftar.

RECOMMENDED

In Britain as a tradition, mosques are open for everyone who is willing to break the fast with their Muslim brothers and sisters. The new converts are the most excited ones to get into the Ramadan spirit.

Yasmin Khatun-Dewan reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts