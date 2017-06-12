Qatar's foreign minister told state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera on Monday that his country and the United States were in touch with the emir of Kuwait who is leading mediation efforts on the Gulf's diplomatic crisis.

The rift between Qatar and Middle Eastern and African states escalated on June 5 from a media war to a diplomatic breakdown. Led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others they yanked envoys, cut off trade and transit ties and threatened to expel Qataris from their counties.

"We're ready to discuss any requests that are made, but we have not received any reply," Al Jazeera quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

"Diplomatic dialogue is the solution but it requires a foundation that is not yet available. We're focused on solving humanitarian problems resulting from the illegal blockade."

A "policy of domination and control"

A senior counterterrorism adviser to Sheikh Mohammed has hit out at the bloc's collective move against Qatar, calling it a "policy of domination and control."

Mutlaq al Qahtani said the decision to sever ties by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt as well as others, over Qatar's alleged funding of extremist groups would not prove successful.

"I think this is not about counterterrorism, it's not about terror financing," Qahtani said. "I think it is about an orchestrated campaign against my country to pressure my country to change its active, independent foreign policy," he said.

"This policy of domination and control is not going to work."

He added, "When it comes to terrorism, Qatar has never supported terrorism, Qatar does not support terrorism, Qatar will not support terrorism."