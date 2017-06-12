A Turkish court handed down two life sentences to a member of Daesh convicted of killing Syrian journalist and activist Naji al Jerf.

On Friday, a court in the south-eastern province of Gaziantep sentenced Yusuf Hamed Eshverihi to life in prison for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order and for murder.

Three other suspects – Farag Al-Hussein, Ali Cerkez and Reyad Matar – were acquitted over a lack of evidence.

Who is Jerf?

Jerf, who was 37, was shot dead in 2016 in Gaziantep, which is home to several thousand Syrian refugees.