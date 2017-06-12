Fellow Republicans on Sunday pressed US President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

They also urge Trump to provide the tapes to Congress if he does or possibly face a subpoena as a Senate investigation into collusion with Russia – and possibly obstruction of justice – extended to a Trump cabinet member.

It was a sign of escalating fallout from Comey's riveting testimony last week detailing undue pressure from Trump, which drew an angry response from the president on Friday that Comey was lying.

"I don't understand why the president just doesn't clear this matter up once and for all," said Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine and a member of investigative committee, referring to the existence of any recordings.

She described Comey's testimony as "candid" and "thorough".

Collins said she would support a subpoena if needed, adding Trump "should voluntarily turn them over."

Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, also a member of that committee, agreed the panel needed to hear any tapes that exist. "We've obviously pressed the White House," he said.

But pressed on the issue Friday, Trump said: "I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future."

Lankford said Sessions' testimony on Tuesday will help flesh out the truth of Comey's allegations, including Sessions' presence at the White House in February when Trump asked to speak to Comey alone.

Comey on the hot seat

Comey alleges that Trump privately asked him to drop a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia.

Comey said Sessions did not respond when he complained he didn't "want to get time alone with the president again."

The justice department has denied that, saying Sessions stressed to Comey the need to be careful about following appropriate policies.

"We want to be able to get his side of it," Lankford said.

Senator Jack Reed said, "There's a real question of the propriety" of Sessions' involvement in Comey's dismissal because Sessions had stepped aside from the federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Comey was leading that probe when he was fired.

Reed said he also wants to know if Sessions had more meetings with Russian officials as a Trump campaign adviser than have been disclosed.

Trump calls Comey cowardly

Comey's testimony drew invective from Trump on Twitter as he dismissed him as a leaker on Friday and a coward on Sunday.