Patric Hornqvist's late goal followed by an empty-netter from Carl Hagelin lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-0 Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

With the victory, the Penguins clinched the best-of-seven championship 4-2 to win the franchise's fifth Stanley Cup. They also became the NHL's first repeat champion since Detroit did it 19 years ago.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs. He said his team had worked hard to keep improving with each game.

"All playoffs long we got better as each series went on," he added. "We tried to do that this series and I thought we did a good job of that."

Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal with only 95 seconds left when he batted a puck that had bounced off the end boards out of mid air, off the net and off goalkeeper Pekka Rinne's back and into the goal.

Hagelin iced the game with 14 seconds left when, with Rinne out of the goal in favour of an extra attacker, he scored into the empty net.

Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout but caught a huge break early in the second period when the referee lost sight of the puck and mistakenly blew his whistle to stop play moments before Predators forward Colton Sissons poked home a rebound.