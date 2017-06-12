General Electric's Jeff Immelt is stepping down after 16 years as CEO of the iconic conglomerate, having succeeded in repositioning the company as a producer of large industrial products but failing to fully revive its lagging stock price.

John Flannery, president and CEO of the GE's health care unit, will take over as CEO in August, the company said Monday.

Immelt took the helm in 2001 from legendary CEO Jack Welsh. After the financial crisis, he sharply pared down the financial services business that Welsh had built up and went on a spending spree to acquire businesses in the power and oil and gas sectors. During his tenure Immelt also disposed of GE's appliance unit and the NBC television business.

The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that.

Since Thomas Edison

GE traces its roots to 1878, when inventor Thomas Edison formed the Edison Electric Light Co. in New York City after having opened his famous laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey. The next year, Edison invented the first successful incandescent electric lamp.

Recent reports say GE is considering selling the lighting business, which could fetch about $500 million.

While GE credits Immelt with improving its financial performance and its focus, GE's stock price has trailed the market with him as CEO.

The stock was worth a bit less than $40 a share on Immelt's first day in 2001, with the US in the middle of a recession. The stock briefly rose above $40 in 2007, just ahead of the economic crisis. It sank as low as $6.66 in March 2009 in the depth of the crisis, and closed at $27.94 a share Friday.

Analyst Robert McCarthy at Stifel Nicolaus wrote in a note to clients that the timing of the change in leadership was "unsurprising since the serial underperformance of the stock." GE said the moves were part of its succession plan.