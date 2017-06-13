The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons and cap a near-perfect run through the playoffs.

The Warriors, who beat Cleveland in the 2015 Finals only to lose to them last year after squandering a 3-1 series lead, went a record-setting 15-1 in the playoffs, their only loss coming in game four of the best-of-seven championship.

The win spelled redemption for the Warriors, who brought forward Kevin Durant over from the Oklahoma City Thunder last off-season to bolster their already high-powered offence.

TRT World'sSamantha Johnson has more.

Durant, who lost in his only previous Finals appearance, led the way for the Warriors with 39 points and was relieved after feeling pressure to deliver prior to the game.

"I couldn't sleep for two days," Durant, who was named the Finals MVP, said during an on-court interview. "I was anxious, I was jittery.

"I just wanted to lay it all out there. I put in work, I just had to trust in it. We were really good tonight."

Durant tipped his hat to Cleveland, especially guard Kyrie Irving and forward LeBron James.

"You have to tip your hat to Cleveland," he said.