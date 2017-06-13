The Philippine military said on Tuesday that Daesh holds 20 percent of Marawi City, disputing an earlier claim by the group's news agency Amaq that its "fighters are spread in more than two-thirds" of the southern town.

"On the contrary, out of 96 barangays [neighbourhoods], they are holding portions in Marinaut, Lulut, Mapandi and Bongolo Commercial District, which only comprise 20 percent of the whole Marawi City ... and it's getting smaller everyday," Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, head of military command in the region, said.

Fighting erupted on May 23 after a bungled raid aimed at capturing Isnilon Hapilon, whom Daesh proclaimed as its "emir" of southeast Asia in 2016 after he pledged allegiance to the group. The US Department of State has a bounty of up to $5 million for his arrest.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a bounty of 10 million pesos ($200,000) to anyone who "neutralises" Hapilon, and 5 million pesos for the Maute brothers who head the eponymous pro-Daesh group.