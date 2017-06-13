Pulling together a government is proving to be quite the headache for Theresa May.

On paper, it looks simple enough. After all, Britain's queen gave her country's prime minister permission to form a government on Friday last week. Yet three days on the prime minister is still struggling to scramble a coalition deal together.

On Saturday, hours after a press release from Theresa May's office at 10 Downing Street claimed a deal had been reached with the hard right Northern Ireland-based Democratic Unionist Party, the DUP — which has ten seats in parliament — embarrassingly responded with a statement saying they were still biding their time.

Now it looks like a deal between the parties is closer to coming together, but that is bringing difficulties of its own. And as May contends with the disappointing result of Thursday's election, there are murmurs of mutiny within her own Conservative Party...

Here are some of the hurdles getting in Theresa May's way:

THE NORTHERN IRELAND IMBROGLIO

Since the Conservatives with 318 seats in the house of commons are eight short of an overall majority, they need the support of a party to rule either within or outside a coalition. The most likely candidate so far looks to be the Northern Irish DUP, due to its staunch pro-British unionism and shared right-wing ideology.

However, on top of being unpopular with large swathes of the UK electorate — with a petition against such a deal on change.org receiving over 700,000 signatures as of June 12 — the DUP's historically anti-gay, anti-Catholic and anti-abortion agenda has spooked even Conservative Members of Parliament. They fear a return to the sectarian violence and instability in Northern Ireland which largely ended with the Good Friday agreement of 1998.

Adding to these concerns is a statement from the Portadown branch of the anti-Catholic Orange Order asking the DUP to use its new influence to get permission to conduct a banned march through a predominantly pro-Catholic neighbourhood, and comments from Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny stating that a deal with the party may undermine the Northern Irish peace process.

With all the controversy surrounding the possible deal, after May herself once advocated working to drop the "nasty party" image she said the Conservatives had long attracted, the question remains of whether it will actually come to fruition and, if it does, whether it will last.

LABOUR LIVING IT UP

Through all this, close on May's heels are a reinvigorated Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn. According to one poll taken after the election by Survation, a market research agency, for the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the party now has 45 percent support to 39 percent for the Conservatives.