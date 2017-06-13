North Korea has released 22-year-old American student Otto Warmbier from a 15-year sentence of hard labour, officials said Tuesday, as former US basketball star Dennis Rodman arrived in Pyongyang.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the release, and said Washington remains in talks with the isolated regime "regarding three other US citizens reported detained."

Officials could not immediately confirm US media reports that Warmbier has fallen into a coma during his incarceration.

"We have no comment on Mr Warmbier's condition, out of respect for him and his family," Tillerson told US senators at the start of a hearing into his budget.

However, Bill Richardson, a veteran former diplomat and politician who has played a role in past negotiations with North Korea, said: "Otto has been in a coma for over a year now and urgently needs proper medical care in the United States." He made the comments after speaking to Warmbier's parents.