The much talked about, and now-deleted, tweet by US President Donald Trump has spurred a serious legislative effort aimed at stopping him from erasing his many misspelled missives and other online messages.

Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley on Monday introduced the so-called COVFEFE Act, a reference to Trump's most famous typo yet, when last month he mysteriously tweeted from his personal account, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

It was unclear what he was trying to say, and the word "covfefe," of course, does not exist in English.

Hours later, Trump deleted the offending tweet. But that didn't stop media commentators from having a bit of fun.

Yet the matter highlights a more serious issue about whether tweets should be included under the Presidential Records Act.