1. Tansu Ciller (1946 - ), Turkey's first female head of state

Tansu Ciller became Turkey's first and only female prime minister in 1993. But this wasn't her only first; in 1996 she became Turkey's first female foreign minister, and the first female deputy prime minister.

2. Semiha Es (1912-2012), war photographer

Turkey's first female travel and war photographer who died at the age of 100 said she had "never been without my camera in my hand for half a century." She took pictures in Hollywood and of African tribes, and from the Korean and Vietnam wars to events in Rwanda.

"We would spend nearly five days a week at the front in Korea. On weekends we would fly to Tokyo with military aircraft. During the week, at headquarters I would sleep in barracks for women. I tried to sleep on wooden bunks, curling up even without undressing. We would sit on wooden boxes when travelling on trucks full of bombs among various zones at the front.

3. Gul Esin (1901-1990), Turkey's first female mukhtar

In 1933, Gul Esin was elected mukhtar, or village chief, by defeating four other men at the age of 33. She was a widow who had lost her husband to the Independence war. She promoted legal marriage as an alternative to the prevalent practise of the kidnap of girls and also sought to further local education. She also banned gambling in local cafes called kahvehane that elderly men frequent as a pastime.

4. Sabiha Gokcen (1913 - 2001), the world's first female fighter pilot

Sabiha Gokcen was the world's first female ever to fly a plane as a fighter pilot. Gokcen, who lost both her parents at an early age, was adopted by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk when she was 12. She became a combat pilot at the age of 23. Her last flight was when she was 83 years old, 5 years before her death in 2001. One of Istanbul's airports is named after her; but she was also controversially involved in an aerial campaign against the area of Dersim.

5. Seventeen of the first Turkish female MPs