While plenty of positives can come out of this election, such as the youth's interest in exercising their right to vote, this election has also been characterised by delusion and irony.

I'll start by reminding you that Labour actually lost this election. Yes, on the face of it, it looks like the Tories have lost, but they lost by coming first with a staggering 42.4% of the votes, similar to Tony Blair's landslides in 1997 (43.2%) and 2001 (40.7%) and Margaret Thatcher's before that. Ok, they didn't win the majority they expected, thanks in large part to a complacent campaign on their part and an accessible one on Jeremy Corbyn's (not Labour, but Corbyn).

But entering the race knowing that you are way behind boosts your ability to make manifesto promises. That's what Corbyn used: simple promises that get people excited, like a few more days of holiday or free university tuition. Ironically, we've learnt that both these actually help the middle class, not the disadvantaged.

As for the loss, until a few days ago, never in my lifetime had I seen a Labour party or leader celebrate not earning a majority in Parliament as a success. It speaks volumes about the state of the party. In normal circumstances, not winning a majority (let alone coming second) would result in the leader's resignation. So Labour are in this for the long run and they're probably right to be. There will likely be another election within less than six months, and they will hope that the tide keeps moving in their direction. That is the ultimate test for Corbyn and one in which, as a left-leaning social liberal, I do wish him success.

Corbyn might be a man of principle, but last week's election isn't necessarily good news in the long-term for a country that has begun to show an obsession with quick fixes. This piece isn't praising Corbyn or putting him down (there are way too many of those already). But a little tired of reading how this election is simply a great victory for the young, the disadvantaged, and even the Muslim community of the UK, here are some of the ways in which this result is not quite what it seems.

First, the electoral system in the UK is flawed – it's that simple. Corbyn's popularity led to votes for Labour, many by first-time voters who don't contemplate how the system works. I can actually state that some Muslims in the UK were told to vote for Corbyn ‘because he will free Palestine' and duly obliged (this is at least a step forward for some who usually had their ballot papers filled for them and posted).

Many people, in ‘voting for Corbyn', voted for Labour MPs who have relentlessly opposed their leader by signing no-confidence motions in him and even an alternative manifesto. These were chosen at the expense of centre-left candidates (including independents) who work hard for their local communities, might have values closer to Corbyn's, and who offer a real alternative to the ‘same-old' mentality.