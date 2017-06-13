As many as 19.5 million Americans – excluding digital audiences – tuned in to watch former FBI director James Comey's public Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8. On Tuesday, many of them are expected to switch on the telly once again to watch the embattled attorney general, Jeff Sessions, field questions from the same committee over his Russia contacts and role in the firing Comey.

It will be the first sworn public testimony from Sessions, a longtime former senator, since he was nominated by US President Donald Trump and confirmed as the nation's top law enforcement officer in February.

TRT World'sHarry Horton is following the story from Washington DC.

"Problematic"

It comes as political intrigue pulses through the US Capitol following testimony by Comey before the same panel last week. Trump also expressed frustrations with Sessions, one of his earliest high-profile campaign backers.

In his appearance on Thursday, Comey said the FBI was aware of information that would have made it "problematic" for Sessions to be involved in investigations into alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.

Comey said he could address the details only in a classified setting – begging the question of what was asked and answered.

Invoking executive privilege

The president sacked Comey in early May. Given that as FBI director Comey was overseeing the investigation into Russia and its possible collusion with the Trump team, the firing has led to questions about potential obstruction of justice.

But Sessions, who recommended in a signed memo that Comey be fired, may end up claiming executive privilege as a means of limiting the breadth of his testimony.

Whether executive privilege is invoked "depends on the scope of the questions," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Monday.

"To get to a hypothetical at this point would be premature," he added.

Although Sessions backed Trump's campaign, he was also one of the first administration officials to fly into turbulence.

During his January confirmation hearing, he failed to disclose meetings he held with Russian officials.

Third Sessions-Russia meeting?