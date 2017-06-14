WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jeff Sessions grilled by Senate Intelligence Committee
Jeff Sessions, in his first public testimony since his confirmation hearing in January, called the suggestions that he may have been in collusion with Russians "an appalling and detestable lie."
Jeff Sessions grilled by Senate Intelligence Committee
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts angrily to questions from US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 13, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to give his side of the story on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US election.

Sessions, who was one of Trumps earliest supporters, said he couldn't remember having a meeting with the Russian ambassador in March and refused to detail his conversations with the US president.

Sessions refused to say whether he and Trump discussed FBI Director James Comey's handling of an investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia during the election campaign before the president fired Comey on May 9.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt